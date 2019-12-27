‘Project Lifesaver’ Helps Track Down Missing Child on Christmas Day

A program designed to help find people prone to wandering was put to the test when an 11-year-old went missing in Guilford on Christmas Day.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Christmas day, they received a report of a missing 11-year-old in the area of Boston Street. The family participates in the Project Lifesaver program, which is designed for “at risk” people who are prone to life-threatening wandering behavior. As part of the program, the child wears a transmitter, and once it was activated, police were able to track them. The child was found unharmed nearby.

"The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition," Guilford police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in learning more about Project Lifesaver can contact the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061 or visit https://projectlifesaver.org.