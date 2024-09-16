Crews work to contain propane leak after explosion in East Hartford

Two mobile homes sustained major damage after an explosion ignited a significant fire in East Hartford Monday morning.

The fire department said they responded to a reported explosion in the area of Navajo and Shawnee Road at about 10:30 a.m.

Responding crews found multiple mobile homes on home, two of which were significantly damaged.

Officials said an excavator damaged an underground 500 gallon propane storage tank, creating a leak that ignited and started a large fire.

The fire was put out after about 20 minutes, but the area is closed off as crews work to mitigate the propane leak, according to firefighters.

Two mobile homes are uninhabitable and East Hartford Social Services are assisting those affected.

No injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public. The fire marshal's office is investigating.