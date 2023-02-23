Proposed Bill Would Fund Study for an Intermodal Transportation Center in Mystic

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill this legislative session that, if passed, would fund a study to determine the feasibility of developing an intermodal transportation center in Mystic.

Senator Heather Somers (R-Groton), introduced the bill.

"It is time, it is actually overdue time, that we look at this in a comprehensive way," Somers said.

The proposed bill would establish a task force and provide funding to study the feasibility of an intermodal transportation center in Mystic.

“If we could find a location that was suitable, perhaps outside of the downtown area, where we could move people around. Some of the ideas that have been floated are water taxis or trolley systems…so you park once and you get to move around our wonderful location in a different way," Somers said.

Parking has long been a challenge for visitors in downtown Mystic. The towns of Stonington and Groton teamed up to fund a parking study that was released in 2021. Members of the public had the chance to weigh in on solutions this week.

Somers said her proposed bill would look at more than just parking and would incorporate past studies and data collected by the towns and the state Department of Transportation.

"A broader look at what can be done to help offset parking, move people around, do we increase bike lanes? A true intermodal transportation look at the number one tourist destination in Connecticut," Somers said.

Groton Town Manager John Burt was among the people who testified supporting the bill.

"SB 660 would study the issues and explore solutions to challenges facing Mystic, likely resulting in a positive economic benefit to the state," Burt wrote in his testimony. "We welcome the involvement of the state to help explore how to grant better access to visitors/consumers outside of the core downtown by utilizing things like shared transportation to bring more people to our area."

Three residents testified against the bill including Jeanne Martin, who wrote, "I believe there are other areas in Groton that are in far, far greater need of economic development for the citizens of Groton."

Somers is currently working on the language for the bill.