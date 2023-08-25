Proposed rate hikes for UI customers are rejected by state regulators

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has rejected proposed rate hikes for United Illuminating customers.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said PURA rejected the majority of a $131 million rate hike, and what could have been a 35% rate increase for customers, over the course of three years.

Officials approved a $23 million portion of the proposed rate hikes, which amounts to a 6.6% increase in base distribution rates, or roughly a 2% average increase in customers' bills.

Tong described the initial UI proposal as bloated and unsupported. In a statement, PURA said they received overwhelming opposition to UI's request for a distribution rate increase, saying many thought the proposed increase was excessive and unjustified.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This has been a thorough, tough, and fair process since day one, now producing a strong, pro-ratepayer final decision. PURA was right to see through the company’s attempts to distract from the sound reasoning of the decision and to rely on the clear record in this proceeding,” Tong said.

You can view the entire PURA decision below.

PURA said they conducted an extensive investigation that spanned nearly a year and involved four public comment hearings, several days of field audits and inspection, multiple rounds of pre-filed testimony and more.

“My fight for ratepayers includes the dedicated workers of UI and their families, and I am grateful to each and every one of them who keep Connecticut powered every day and jump into action – often in difficult conditions – to restore power to our homes and businesses,” Tong said.

UI provides service to over 341,000 customers in 17 towns and cities in southwestern Connecticut.