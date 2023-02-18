Proposed Resolution Seeks to Atone for Connecticut Witch Trials

Seeking atonement for those convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut after more than 370 years. A proposed resolution in the state legislature aiming to have the state apologize for the prosecution of witchcraft during colonial times.

Decades before the Salem Witch Trials, Connecticut reckoned with trials of its own where dozens of people, mostly women were accused of witchcraft.

“They were normal, regular everyday people who were basically just scapegoated with things went wrong," Beth Caruso, a co-founder of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project, stated.

Beth explains between 1647-1697, at least 34 people were accused or convicted with 11 people hanged. Reasons for the trials included people being accused during a flu wave or “bewitching” a gun that killed someone.

“There was some kind of community panic. They had to find a “reasonable” explanation, reasonable for them, not reasonable for us, and part of that equation usually included misogyny,” she said.

Caruso says the efforts of the colonial governor at the time, John Winthrop Jr. were significant. She says as a noted alchemist, he was skeptical of most witchcraft accusations and helped prevent more deaths.

“That is something to learn from and be proud of and all that,” she said.

Caruso says amends should be made and there’s progress in the state legislature with House Joint Resolution 34. It would have the state name and formally apologize to the people who were tried for witchcraft during colonial times.

“It opens the door for other things in Connecticut such as a memorial or all-inclusive history or exhibit about the trials,” Caruso said.

She says not only would passing the resolution send a message about the dangers of alienating people and also educate people across the state and country about the Connecticut witch trials while providing closure.

“It’s for the perpetrators and witch trial victim’s families here and now who want to make peace with this in some way, and it’s also to bring attention to the fact that these witch trial mentalities are not over with,” she said.

Testimony on the resolution is expected to happen this spring.