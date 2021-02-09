Prosecutor Releases New Details on Fatal Shooting by Stratford Police

The state's attorney investigating Friday's fatal shooting involving Stratford police officers released new details on the incident Tuesday.

Sharmese Walcott, state's attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford identified the man police shot as 36-year-old Christopher Hagans, of Stratford.

Stratford police responded to a request from Naugatuck police to serve an arrest warrant for Hagans on home invasion and strangulation charges. Hagan was believed to be armed and dangerous, Walcott said in her preliminary report.

As officers arrived at Hagan's home on Friday, they saw him drive off and followed his car with an unmarked police car unitl he stopped for a traffic light at Main Street Putney.

Officers told investigators they attempted a motor vehicle stop by pulling one police cruiser in front of Hagans' car while the unmarked car remained behind him. The officers told Hagans to show his hands and his car moved forward, hitting the police cruiser in front of him, according to the preliminary report. Police fired multiple shots at the vehicle and the car became stuck in the snow.

Hagans then got out of the car and police fired more shots, killing him, according to Walcott's preliminary report.

Of the six Stratford officers on the scene, four of them, Lt. Robert Rosenbaum, Det. Glynn McGlynn, Officer Stephen Santoro, and Officer Lawrence Overby fired their weapons, according to the report. Officer John Facto and Officer John Cannata were at the scene, but did not discharge their weapons.

A firearm was found on the ground by Hagans, the officers told investigators.

The Hartford State's Attorney's Office is continuing its investigation.