Prostitution-Related Charges Filed After Police Chase in North Haven

North Haven police have provided more information on arrests after a police chase and said they learned that it started with a “paid sexual encounter.”

Police said they responded to the Best Western on Washington Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to investigate reports of an armed robbery Wednesday. A hotel staff member reported that an individual alerted them about being robbed of money, said a firearm was used and left the hotel.

Officers obtained a description of a vehicle, saw it leaving the hotel and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped onto the highway, police said.

Authorities ended the chase in the area of exit 10 on I-91 South because of the speed and heavy traffic, according to police.

The vehicle had crashed as the driver tried to get off the highway onto Universal Drive and a police dog tracked the suspects’ path across Universal Drive, over several railroad tracks and to a tall fence near Target, where police found the two suspects inside the store, police said.

When police found the victim hours later, police learned the person did not initially come forward because the meeting at Best Western was for a paid sexual encounter. They said that, based on the interview with the victim, robbery charges could not be supported.

Shy’Asia Chadd was charged with prostitution and interfering.

Alexis Hernandez was charged with promoting prostitution, reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit, evading responsibility and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police are investigating the victim and the activities at Best Western.