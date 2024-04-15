Protesters gather outside Pratt & Whitney in Middletown

Protesters holding Palestinian flags gathered outside the Pratt & Whitney facility in Middletown on Monday morning and traffic is congested.

Police said there are around 20 protesters on Aircraft Road in front of the Pratt & Whitney facility.

The protests were peaceful, police said, but they needed to open the road to allow traffic to get by and officers arrested the people who did not comply. They said they made around 10 arrests.

The state Department of Transportation website says the Route 9 North exit 19 off-ramp is closed because of police activity.

No additional information was immediately available.