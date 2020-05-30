Protesters Close Both Sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport

Protesters have closed both sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Dozens of people with signs can be seen standing across the lanes on both sides of Route 8.

Route 8 northbound between exits 2 and 4 and Route 8 southbound between exits 3 and 2 are both closed, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

“People are in the streets demanding racial justice and an end to police violence. The protests happening in Bridgeport and elsewhere are a direct response to the violence that police perpetuate in Black communities across the country, including in Black and Latino communities in Bridgeport and across Connecticut," Executive Director of the ACLU of Connecticut David McGuire said.

The protests come less than a week after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.

A video that showed Floyd begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country. Some have turned violent, leading to looting and fires in Minnesota's Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.