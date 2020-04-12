Protesters Fight For Prisoners to Be Released Because of Coronavirus

Family members of incarcerated people and community groups in Connecticut came to the governor's house to demand the release of prisoners due to COVID-19 concerns.

Protesters gathered at Governor Ned Lamont's house at 4 p.m. on Sunday for an in-car protest.

The Katal Center for Health, Equity and Justice said the protest was a follow-up from last Monday when nearly 100 people held an in-car protest demanding the release of people from Connecticut jails.

Families of incarcerated people and community groups are upset with the state's response to the spread of coronavirus in jails.

"Lamont’s delays mean people in jails and prisons remain in danger, and families have to go through many more delays," a Katal Center for Health, Equity, and Justice spokesperson said.