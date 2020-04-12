coronavirus

Protesters Fight For Prisoners to Be Released Because of Coronavirus

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Family members of incarcerated people and community groups in Connecticut came to the governor's house to demand the release of prisoners due to COVID-19 concerns.

Protesters gathered at Governor Ned Lamont's house at 4 p.m. on Sunday for an in-car protest.

The Katal Center for Health, Equity and Justice said the protest was a follow-up from last Monday when nearly 100 people held an in-car protest demanding the release of people from Connecticut jails.

Local

COVID-19 testing 1 hour ago

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites to Close Over Storm Concerns Monday

New Britain 1 hour ago

Principal of New Britain School Hand-Delivers Easter Baskets to Her Students

Families of incarcerated people and community groups are upset with the state's response to the spread of coronavirus in jails.

"Lamont’s delays mean people in jails and prisons remain in danger, and families have to go through many more delays," a Katal Center for Health, Equity, and Justice spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusConnecticutCOVID-19Ned LamontWest Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us