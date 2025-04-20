Protesters gather on New Haven Green to advocate against Project 2025

Protesters on the New Haven Green were advocating against Project 2025 on Saturday.

Organizers called the demonstration a "Day of Action," saying the project's policies are dangerous.

Earlier in the week, there was a national "Day of Action" for higher education. People rallied at the UConn and Yale campuses.

The Chairman of the State Republican Party responded in a statement saying he doesn't see Project 2025 being implemented anywhere and that President Trump is doing "what the American people elected him to do."