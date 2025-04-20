Protesters gather on New Haven Green to advocate against Project 2025

Protesters on the New Haven Green were advocating against Project 2025 on Saturday.
Organizers called the demonstration a "Day of Action," saying the project's policies are dangerous.
Earlier in the week, there was a national "Day of Action" for higher education. People rallied at the UConn and Yale campuses.
The Chairman of the State Republican Party responded in a statement saying he doesn't see Project 2025 being implemented anywhere and that President Trump is doing "what the American people elected him to do."
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.