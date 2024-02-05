Protesters interrupt State of the City address in New Haven

Protesters interrupted New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker in the middle of his State of the City address Monday night, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several police officers responded and told protesters that if they yelled or shouted, they would be arrested.

The speech was delayed about 20 minutes but resumed just before 8:10 p.m. It ended a few minutes later.

Elicker was about 50 minutes into his speech when dozens of protesters started shouting. They were inside city hall for the duration of the address.

The protesters said they didn't want tax dollars to go to war. They are urging New Haven officials to pass a resolution for a ceasefire.

They chanted "Ceasefire now" and "Get up, get down. We're asking for it to stop" from the back of the room.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made at this time.