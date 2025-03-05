Protesters take to the capitol ahead of Trump's address to Congress

Protesters gathered on both side of Capitol Avenue on Tuesday in Hartford.

The rally was a part of a nationwide 'March 4 Liberty' with the goal of sending a message to President Donald Trump ahead of his address to Congress.

“I have grandchildren and children and need to get out here and do something,” protestor Steve Byko said. “Let others know we need to turn this country around before we lose our democracy.”

Many protesters were passionate about foreign politics, flying the flags of Ukraine, Canada, Mexico and even Panama. Others were passionate about LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

“I’m appalled,” Susan Spitzel said. “I’m sad, I’m angry and I cannot believe what direction our country is going in.”

Counter protesters also showed up in support of the president.

“I’m out here to stand for what’s right,” Trump support Jeremiah Ames said. “And show anybody and everybody that lives in America that we all mean the best for each other.”

Natalie Coltey traveled from Coventry. She said she wasn’t political before, but has been coming to rallies in support of Trump’s administration.

“Under the Biden administration, I didn’t feel safe and right now, Trump is making me feel more secure,” she said.

Trump is set to address Congress on Tuesday night, but many of the protesters have mixed feeling about watching.

“I don’t tend to watch a lot of TV, so I’m sure I will see it second hand on my phone,” Coltey said.

“I will be listening, because I want to see what he says,” Byko said. “What’s going on from his perspective.”