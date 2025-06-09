Protests held in Connecticut after Trump deploys National Guard in Los Angeles

Protesters in Hartford joined those around the country Monday speaking out against the Trump administration’s deportation efforts in Los Angeles.

Protesters voiced their opposition to both President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and his decision to mobilize California’s National Guard.

“Once again, this administration has given us no choice but to organize against its cruel treatment of others,” SEIU 32 BJ Vice President Rochelle Palache said during a protest at the capitol.

The event drew roughly 200 protesters, according to police. A few hours later at the Abraham Ribicoff Federal Building, dozens more spoke out.

The protests come days after the Trump administration planned raids in three sections of Los Angeles.

The raids sparked protests, including clashes with federal immigration agents. Trump said the protesters were interfering with ICE agents and mobilized the National Guard, despite objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California).

That decision upset protesters in Connecticut even more.

“The administration has just decided or is in the process of using military response to suppress first amendment activity,” Robert Helfand, of Simsbury, said. “This affects all of us.”

Union leaders who organized the protest at the capitol also demanded the release of David Huerta, an SEIU leader who was arrested Friday during a protest in Los Angeles.

The crowd chanted “Free David” while holding up signs with his portrait.

Connecticut Republicans said Monday's protests had a key difference from those in California – no violence or clashes with law enforcement.

They said Trump was justified in taking steps to restore peace and order.

“Police, the National Guard, law enforcement of all sectors should have the right and the ability to stop these protests and do what needs to be done to protect the general citizenry in California,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) called Trump’s decision “heavy-handed.” He said presidents should work with governors before deciding to mobilize the National Guard.

“I think calling in the national guard in LA made the situation an awful lot worse,” Lamont said. “I believe in the governors take the lead with the guard.”