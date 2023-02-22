Public Hearing on Rent Hikes Continued Into This Morning

A meeting to cap the percentage of increases for rent in Connecticut began on Tuesday and went well into the morning on Wednesday.

One tenant said, "this is not a sprint, it's a marathon," because the meeting went well into the night and has then went well into the morning.

The whole goal for tenants and their supporters is to push for a cap to the yearly rent increases in the state. The bill being put forth by lawmakers is proposing a four percent cap while some advocates want to go even lower with three percent.

Advocates said a cap has worked well in other states and hundreds of communities. However, some landlords said it is just not possible as they are facing rising prices from taxes to energy to construction costs.

“Capping the rents is a hard way to solve the problem when you don’t cap all the other expenses that go along with it," said CT Coalition of Property Owners President John Souza.

“It’s been shown to give tenants security, to moderate rent increases without harming the overall housing market," said Connecticut Fair Housing Center Attorney Sarah White.

There's also a push for stronger protections when it comes to evictions as they skyrocketed to over 22,000 in 2022.