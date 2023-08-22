Public hearing to be held about future of electric vehicle regulations in CT

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers are pushing back on the announcement of Connecticut joining the California Clean Air Regulations. The standards would ban the sale of new gas powered vehicles starting in 2035.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is holding the hearing where they will take questions and comments on the proposed regulations.

This all goes back to the end of July when the state announced new emissions regulations that would phase out the sale of new gas powered vehicles to a total ban on selling new gas powered cars by 2023.

On one end, Republican lawmakers say it is too expensive and we lack infrastructure such as charging stations while Democrats are pushing to move forward saying a commitment was already made to these regulations in a bi-partisan decision back in 2004 and should now focus on easing the transition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An environmental expert from Yale says the infrastructure will be needed, but doesn't expect gas powered cars to just disappear by 2035.

"We are going to need a lot more charging stations," said Kenneth Gillingham of the Yale School for the Environment. "A very high percentage of the used vehicles will be gasoline powered, no one is going to take away your gas powered vehicle."

The public hearing will take place virtually starting at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in providing comments at the hearing must register here. Written comments can also be provided.