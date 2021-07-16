Public Invited to See 1841 Whaleship Charles W. Morgan Out of the Water

The public will have the chance to see the 1841 whaleship Charles W. Morgan out of the water when it moved from Mystic Seaport Museum’s waterfront for maintenance and preservation work.

On Monday, July 19, the ship will be moved from its berth on the water to the shipyard at the south end of the property and the museum is inviting the public to watch as the ship is pushed and towed down the river, beginning around 3:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is a rare opportunity to see an historic vessel such as the Charles W. Morgan high and dry, where one can walk right up and see the shape and details of the hull, which is normally invisible under the water,” Peter Armstrong, the president of Mystic Seaport Museum, said in a statement.

The ship should be out of the water for about a month and will be open to the public to go onboard during much of that time, according to the museum.

The Morgan, the last of an American whaling fleet that included more than 2,700 vessels, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and it is also a recipient of the World Ship Trust Award.