Public safety concerns close Cotton Hollow Preserve in Glastonbury

Public safety concerns have closed Cotton Hollow Preserve in Glastonbury until further notice.

In a Facebook post from the town, as of July 16, the Cotton Hollow Preserve will be closed. The town said the closure is due to public safety concerns, but did not give any additional details.

While Cotton Hollow Preserve is closed, the town said it will conduct trash removal and site maintenance.

According to the town, officials are expected to re-examine Cotton Hollow parking arrangements, signage, hours of operations and public safety considerations.

Grange Pool will remain open with standard operating hours and regulations.