Public Testimony Garners Passionate Response Regarding Latest Gun Safety Legislation

The Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on Monday to discuss four bills proposed as part of Governor Lamont’s most recent legislation regarding gun safety.

“I think we want the same thing. We want gun violence in this state to go down. We just have to get to the best approach,” said State Rep. Greg Howard (R-Ledyard).

Nearly 170 people submitted testimony, both for and against the contents of the bill.

“I believe that there are laws that should be put on the books against people like that, people that want to harm fellow people,” said Frank Horvadh of Harwinton.

Horvadh said that overall, he opposed the governor’s bill, while others showed their support.

“We need to make sure that people take their responsibility for owning guns as seriously as the current situation demands,” said Richard Boritz, volunteer at CT Against Gun Violence.

The legislation included a wide array of measures, including a ban of carrying open firearms in public, limiting handgun sales to one per month, increasing the purchasing age of firearms to 21, and updating the existing ban on ghost guns to help prevent further distribution.

“Safe storage and the ban on ghost guns aren’t a party issue. They are a necessity,” said Mica Song of Trinity Against Gun Violence.

Other aspects of the bill, like requiring a 10-day waiting period before buying a gun, would seek to address domestic gun violence issues.

“We believe that delaying instant access, instant purchase will prevent acts of gun violence by allowing for a cooling off period,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D).

In the eyes of Voluntown’s Hyde Harmon, the act infringed on the rights of those who responsibly own and use guns.

“The average person doesn’t do those things, but it seems like especially in the gun world, we’re expected to step up and pay the price,” Harmon said.

Lawmakers say the legislation will go back to committee for further review.