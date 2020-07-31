Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Tells Eversource to Suspend Rate Increase Amid Investigation

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is instructing Eversource to roll back price increases and restore prior rates amid an investigation after outrage from customers who saw large increases in their most recent utility bills.

PURA notified Connecticut Light and Power, which does business as Eversource, today.

This comes after thousands of Eversource customers reached out to NBC Connecticut with sticker shock over the cost of their Eversource bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PURA said it is reexamining administrative changes to the “energy and transmission adjustment clauses provisionally permitted by its June 26, 2020 letter.”

PURA had approved Eversource's request for rate increases, which went into effect on July 1, and has suspended that approval and instructed Eversource to restore the prior rates no later than Aug. 7.

“As an interim step, the Authority temporarily suspends its June 26, 2020 approval and orders the Company to immediately restore rates to those in effect as of June 30, 2020. Specifically, as soon as practicable, but no later than August 7, 2020, and until directed otherwise by the Authority, the Company shall use the RDM, TAC, NBFMCC, and ESI charges in effect prior to the Authority’s June 26, 2020 approval letter,” the letter says.

“The intent of this reexamination is to ensure that Eversource is not over-collecting revenues in the short term at the expense of ratepayers during this period of financial hardship. Importantly, all rate adjustments in this proceeding are subject to final approval in the Company’s applicable RAM docket.

PURA is accepting public comments and intends to hold a public hearing in August.

On Friday morning, before PURA released the letter sent to Eversource, Eversource released a statement, saying the company received thousands of calls from customers about increases in their utility bills and they will work one-on-one with customers to “manage and reduce their future bills.”