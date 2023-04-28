Public Wake to Be Held for Stew Leonard's Founder Stew Leonard Sr.

A public wake will be held in Norwalk next week for Stew Leonard Sr., founder of the Stew Leonard’s grocery chain, who died Wednesday at the age of 93.

The wake will be held Monday, May 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church at 216 Scribner Ave. in Norwalk, according to the company.

Leonard died at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City after a brief illness, a news release from the company says.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Leonard was born in Norwalk and worked for his family's dairy business. He graduated from Norwalk High School and then from UConn's School of Agriculture.

According to the company, he knew his family's milk delivery business would not be around forever and he dreamed of opening a retail dairy store "where children could watch milk being bottled, while parents did their shopping in a farmer's market atmosphere."

Stew Leonard's opened its doors in Norwalk in December 1969. The 17,000-square-foot store carried just eight items, according to the company.

The company has grown into a $600 million business with seven locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

According to his obituary, Leonard Sr. leaves behind his wife of 70 years, four children, and 13 grandchildren.