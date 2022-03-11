Public Works Crews Prepare for Saturday's Storm

The Saturday forecast is creating a tricky and difficult situation for public works crews around Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut's weather team predicts that some areas could receive a few inches of snow.

The combination of wind, rain and snow halts the typical preparations for multiple towns and cities.

“It’s starting off with warmer temperatures, then the rain, so we don’t have the ability to pre-treat the way we would for a typical winter storm," said Tom Roy, director of public works for the town of Simsbury.

“We are always prepared with trucks ready to go, chainsaws and chippers that we use for a lot of the downed power lines or trees with power lines," he continued.

The push to get ready goes beyond plows.

"We stopped by to get some milk and water," said Faiza Pal of West Hartford. “I like it when it’s not too much to clean, and I love the flurries."

Some other shoppers told NBC Connecticut they're ready for the snow to stop.

"I hope that this will be the last snow for the rest of the season," Nishida Alura, who lives in Hartford, said.

