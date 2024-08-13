New Haven

Puerto Rican community in New Haven monitors impact of Tropical Storm Ernesto

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ernesto as it is expected to impact Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. 

Tropical Storm Ernesto is forecasted to impact Puerto Rico through the night before shifting directions. 

Maribella Gonzalez currently lives in Puerto Rico. She described the day as rainy with some wind, but said they are expecting the storm to strengthen through the night.

“The most that is expected is six or eight inches of rain,” Gonzalez said. 

She added people have been running to supermarkets to stock up as much as possible on food and water, but what she’s mostly concerned about is losing power.

“The power is one of the biggest problems in the island because the system we currently have is very weak and the power goes out everyday, imagine if a storm passes.” 

Over in New Haven, Jeannette Figueroa said she’s in close contact with her mother, who is in Puerto Rico, for updates on her family.

“Especially my grandmother, she's 90-something years old, so we always have her prepared with water, anything.”

The President of CICD Puerto Rican Day Parade Hartford Sammy Vega said the organization is monitoring the storm and is prepared to step in, if necessary. 

Vega said the organization has some funding available through the CT Puerto Help website.

“We have enough to send if needed tomorrow, and again minor things like water, anything needed for the island or the families.” 

In response to the storm, Puerto Rico activated the National Guard and canceled the start of classes for public schools. 

This article tagged under:

New Haven
