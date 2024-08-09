New Haven

Puerto Rican Festival returns for 8th year at New Haven Green

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Connecticut

The New Haven Puerto Rican Festival hosted by Puerto Ricans United Inc. is back for another year

The free festival will take place on August 10th at the New Haven Green from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. 

Joe Rodriguez, the president of the board for Puerto Ricans United Inc. said the event is an opportunity to celebrate the Puerto Rican community, culture and contributions made to the city of New Haven. 

“It's a family-oriented event, come on down to the green there will be a little bit for everybody, from different genres of music, over 10 food trucks, bouncy houses for the kids,” Rodriguez said.

This year's festival marks the 8th anniversary for the Puerto Ricans United Inc. organization, an organization that was created due to the growing demand from Puerto Ricans living in the New Haven area who wanted to relaunch a Puerto Rican festival. 

Rodriguez added each year the volunteer-based board of directors look at ways to improve the festival, and this year will be no different. 

“We have a platinum recording artist performing, a 4-time grammy nominated, Latin Grammy nominated artist performing, so every year we continue to invest more into the festival and by doing so we’re investing more into our community,” Rodriguez said. 

The primary sponsor of the event is Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity (CT LEAD). 

Jose Crespo, the community engagement coordinator with CT LEAD described the festival as an excellent opportunity for Puerto Ricans to embrace their culture, while also allowing others to get to know the Puerto Rican community. 

“Folks like myself that come from the island and haven't been back in 2-3 years, we’re still able to hear the music, to nourish the food and savor the different flavors,” Crespo said. 

The 2024 Puerto Rican Festival received funding through state and city grants in addition to local sponsors and event partners. 

