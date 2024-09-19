Puerto Rican flags go up in Hartford ahead of Sunday's parade

On Wednesday, Puerto Rican flags were raised at the Capitol building and at Hartford’s City Hall. This comes before Sunday’s Puerto Rican parade in Hartford.

“This is the way to show how we are honoring the past and at the same time that we are celebrating the future,” Hartford City Councilman Amilcar Hernandez said.

At the flag raisings, honorees participating in the parade were given sashes.

Lourdes Santiago’s Borinqueneers MC Motorcycle Club was honored, they will ride six motorcycles during the parade.

“I am excited to be here and I’m very humbled, because this wasn’t just me by myself,” Santiago said. “To be Puerto Rican is the best feeling on earth.”

Greater Hartford’s Little Miss Puerto Rico also received a sash and will be in the parade.

“I’m most excited about I get to ride and wave my flag, do everything,” the 7-year-old Lyla-Grace Arzuaga said.

The parade will take place on Sunday and start on Park Street. NBC Connecticut is a proud media sponsor.