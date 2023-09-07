Puerto Rican Parade is postponed due to police officer's death in Hartford

The Hartford Puerto Rican Parade and Festival scheduled to take place Sunday is being postponed after a police officer was killed in a car crash Wednesday night.

Organizers said they are postponing the event to allow the community time to heal and reflect on this tragedy.

"We feel this moment is important to show our support to the Hartford Police Department and the community," said Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega.

Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. said their decision was not taken lightly, but they believe it's their responsibility to postpone the event.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We believe it is imperative to allow time for healing and reflection," Vega said during a news conference.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the parade is an important day in the city, and many officers are called in to support the festival every year.

"Having been to role call this afternoon, the police department is grateful for the decision you made today," Bronin said.

The mayor said the postponement will give some officers the break they need and the rest they might not otherwise get. Puerto Rican Parade officials are encouraging people to support each other and stay connected through this difficult time.

A new date for the festival is yet to be determined.