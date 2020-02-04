Puerto Rico Students Come to Hartford After Earthquakes

Hartford Public Schools is working to help Puerto Rican families displaced by earthquakes on the island.

The effort comes after the island experienced a series of earthquakes and after-shocks toppled homes and schools.

Hartford Public Schools announced that more than 50 students have enrolled in the district since last month.

These students and their families come from at least 20 towns in Puerto Rico. At least 70 percent of the students who came to the district do not have their school records from their previous schools.

"It's important for our families and new incoming families to know that we're here for them to provide programs and services," said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, the superintendent. "We want to make sure that our students and our families will receive not only the academic support that they need but also the social and emotional support."

Connecticut Institute for Community Development, CIDC-Puerto Rican Parade Incorporated is helping out with the efforts.

"We are looking to buy supplies in Puerto Rico for families," said Sammy Vega, president of CIDC Puerto Rican Parade Inc. "We've been collecting monetary donations to send a crew next week to help families in the South and Puerto Rico."

The organization is hosting a Puerto Rican Community meeting for residents to hear about initiatives, strategies, and general information. The meeting will be held at 460 New Britain Avenue in Hartford on Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m.