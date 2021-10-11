Pumpkintown U.S.A. in East Hampton Reopens Popular Attraction

The long weekend has meant more time to fit in fall activities and Mother Nature has been cooperating, too. So it’s been busy at festivities around the state, including Pumpkintown U.S.A. in East Hampton.

This year, visitors have even more to view; the Pumpkintown U.S.A. Village has reopened after the pandemic closed it last year. It’s a New England village of sorts with a cast of pumpkin characters.

“It is awesome. We love to see the families come back, especially this year to have the village back open,” said owner Dan Peszynski.

Residents across Connecticut are preparing to enjoy a fun, fall weekend around the state.

Travel to East Hampton and you are treated to two attractions in one.

There’s also the mile-long drive-thru pumpkin ride, too.

“Now we have people coming who came as kids and now they’re bringing their kids, so it’s generational now,” said Peszynzki.

“I love it because it’s like super fun and I get to hang out with my sister and my family,” said 7-year-old Camila from Colchester, who told us the event was getting her in the spirit.

Pumpkintown prides itself as Connecticut’s premiere not scary fall attraction - one families from across the state were falling for this long weekend.

Whether it was their first time here or a longtime family tradition…

“It’s just a great family thing to do, like taking pictures, just a very fall-y vibe. Love it here,” said Camila’s 13-year-old sister Maily.

Pumpkintown U.S.A. is open daily, weather permitting through Halloween.