Puppy from CT Humane Society to compete in Puppy Bowl this year

A puppy that was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society is gearing up for a big game this year.

London will be competing at Puppy Bowl XX on SuperBowl Sunday.

She is one of 131 puppies that will compete.

"We're so excited this pup was a pick for this year's fun," the CT Humane Society said in an Instagram post.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.