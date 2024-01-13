CONNECTICUT HUMANE SOCIETY

Puppy from CT Humane Society to compete in Puppy Bowl this year

By Cailyn Blonstein

CT Humane Society

A puppy that was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society is gearing up for a big game this year.

London will be competing at Puppy Bowl XX on SuperBowl Sunday.

She is one of 131 puppies that will compete.

"We're so excited this pup was a pick for this year's fun," the CT Humane Society said in an Instagram post.

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

