PURA Orders Rate Decrease for Aquarion Water Customers Immediately

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has ordered a rate decrease for Aquarion Water customers and it is effective immediately.

Aquarion Water Company had proposed a $36 million rate increase. PURA rejected the rate increase and ordered the decrease on Wednesday.

According to Attorney General William Tong, the requested rate hike would have increased water rates by more than 30 percent over three years for 207,000 Aquarion customers in 56 cities and towns in Connecticut.

The decision will decrease rates by nearly $2 million, which will decrease the average residential customer's total bill by $67 a year.

“This is an aggressive pro-consumer decision by PURA. Connecticut families pay far too much for their utilities. This relief is well-timed and sorely needed,” Attorney General Tong said in part in a statement.