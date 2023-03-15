PURA

PURA Orders Rate Decrease for Aquarion Water Customers Immediately

WATER IN SINK GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has ordered a rate decrease for Aquarion Water customers and it is effective immediately.

Aquarion Water Company had proposed a $36 million rate increase. PURA rejected the rate increase and ordered the decrease on Wednesday.

According to Attorney General William Tong, the requested rate hike would have increased water rates by more than 30 percent over three years for 207,000 Aquarion customers in 56 cities and towns in Connecticut.

The decision will decrease rates by nearly $2 million, which will decrease the average residential customer's total bill by $67 a year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This is an aggressive pro-consumer decision by PURA. Connecticut families pay far too much for their utilities. This relief is well-timed and sorely needed,” Attorney General Tong said in part in a statement.

This article tagged under:

PURA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us