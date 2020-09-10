PURA Taking Public Comments This Morning on Eversource

Connecticut residents have the chance to comment today on rising utility bills and efforts to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias as the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority conducts an investigation into Eversource.

Eversource’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias, as well as rate hikes back in July, will be part of the focus of a legislative forum on Thursday.

PURA heard initial comments during a hearing on Aug. 24, but the hearing ran long, so the office of consumer counsel requested the opportunity for more people to have a chance to speak.

The public comment session started at 9 a.m.

One woman told PURA that she lives in a 1,000-square-foot ranch home and her utility bill has been almost $300 per month. When she called about her bill, she was told to turn off her air conditioning to reduce it, the woman said.

