Eversource

PURA Taking Public Comments This Morning on Eversource

Connecticut residents have the chance to comment today on rising utility bills and efforts to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias as the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority conducts an investigation into Eversource.

Eversource’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias, as well as rate hikes back in July, will be part of the focus of a legislative forum on Thursday.

Local

police accountability task force 41 mins ago

Police Accountability Task Force to Hold Listening Sessions

Waterbury 1 hour ago

Waterbury Police Honor Teen Who Saved Mother, Children from Burning Car

PURA heard initial comments during a hearing on Aug. 24, but  the hearing ran long, so the office of consumer counsel requested the opportunity for more people to have a chance to speak.

The public comment session started at 9 a.m.  

One woman told PURA that she lives in a 1,000-square-foot ranch home and her utility bill has been almost $300 per month. When she called about her bill, she was told to turn off her air conditioning to reduce it, the woman said.

Online registration is closed but the office of consumer council says you might still have a chance to speak if you join the Zoom meeting and click the "raise my hand" button.

Find details here on the Zoom session.

This article tagged under:

Eversourcetropical storm isaiasPURA
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us