Push to Vaccinate Students 16 and Up Continues in West Hartford

Students in West Hartford will have a chance to get vaccinated at UConn Health today or Saturday.

West Hartford Public Schools joined forces with the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District to arrange two clinics for students ages 16 and up to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The governor and local officials continue to recommend getting vaccinated, especially as the state eases more COVID-19 restrictions.

Appointments for the clinics will be on a first-come-first-served basis for West Hartford students and parents must register for a slot.

To register, visit here and follow the steps to make an appointment, if available.

Students are being asked to bring their insurance card, if they have coverage, and a form of identification. A license or a school ID are acceptable forms of identification.

Walk-ins will not be permitted and students who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a guardian who is authorized to sign a “consent to treat” form.