Push to Vaccinate Students 16 and Up Continues in West Hartford

Students in West Hartford will have a chance to get vaccinated at UConn Health today or Saturday.
West Hartford Public Schools joined forces with the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District to arrange two clinics for students ages 16 and up to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The governor and local officials continue to recommend getting vaccinated, especially as the state eases more COVID-19 restrictions.
Appointments for the clinics will be on a first-come-first-served basis for West Hartford students and parents must register for a slot.
To register, visit here and follow the steps to make an appointment, if available.
Students are being asked to bring their insurance card, if they have coverage, and a form of identification. A license or a school ID are acceptable forms of identification.
Walk-ins will not be permitted and students who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a guardian who is authorized to sign a “consent to treat” form.