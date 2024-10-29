Putnam man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old: police

A man has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old several years ago, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department arrested 27-year-old Thomas Cosman, of Putnam, on Monday after he turned himself in.

Authorities conducted a months-long investigation, which led to Cosman's arrest.

He faces charges including three counts of first-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 13 years of age.

Cosman was held on a $150,000 bond and he appeared in court on Monday.