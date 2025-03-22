Putnam police issue warning about rental property scams through Facebook Marketplace

Putnam police are issuing a warning about rental property scams happening through Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators said in the scam, it appears a prospective renter talks to who they believe is the landlord or property manager and arranges to view an apartment. The scammer reportedly then does not show up to show the apartment and gives lockbox information for the keys.

It is believed that the information is likely shared by another scammer that got it from the actual landlord / property manager.

Then, police said the victims are able to view the apartment and after deciding to rent it, the scammer requests application fees and payments through electronic platforms like Zelle or Venmo.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Once numerous payments are made, the scammer stops communicating and removes the listing, authorities investigating the scams said.

If you believe anyone is trying to scam you, you're urged to contact police.