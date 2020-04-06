Q Bridge to Be Lit in Red to Honor Health Care Workers

Starting tonight, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – or the Q Bridge – will be lit in red to honor Connecticut’s health care workers who are working day and night to treat people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our state’s health care workers have been thrown into this crisis and are literally working around the clock to protect our state from this pandemic,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This is a visible way for us to express our appreciation for their dedication during this national crisis, and a reminder to our residents about the sacrifices they are making on our behalf.”

“Too often, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and so many others are almost taken for granted. We want them to know that we understand and appreciate their commitment to the health and safety of our citizens,” Lamont went on to say.

Across the state, people have been putting hearts in their windows and thank you messages to thank the people who are out and helping others, putting themselves at risk, at a time when many people are staying home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The bridge is usually illuminated in blue or green, but, it is lit in red, white, and blue on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and September 11.

“I am pleased that we are able to honor these brave men and women in this special way,” Transportation Commissioner Joseph J. Giulietti said in a statement. “The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge is one of the gems of Connecticut’s highway system – a signature structure on our coastline – traveled by more than 130,000 vehicles on a typical day.”

The bridge will continue to be lit in red for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains at significant levels, according to the governor.