Q&A: Looking at 2020 Census Data and What Changes We Saw in Connecticut

There has been much discussion about the 2020 Census. Now we're getting a deeper look at the data on a local level.

Camille Seaberry, a senior research associate for DataHaven, sat down with NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran to help us break it down.

Dan: "Camille, thanks so much for talking with us tonight. So, what are some of the biggest takeaways that you found for some of our largest cities?”

Seaberry: “Connecticut's population as a whole stayed really just about the same, it barely changed between 2010 and 2020. The cities drove a lot of what growth there was in the state, and kind of balanced out shrinking populations in some of the smaller towns, out of the larger cities, Hartford was the only one that shrank at all in population, not a huge decline. But it did shrink a little bit. One of the most notable things was that Stamford went from being the fourth largest town in the state to being the second largest. So really, Stamford had a huge population growth, a lot of that was in kind of the downtown area.”

Dan: “When you think about Stamford, I think your data showed that there was a 140% increase in that city huge there. But you were also able to get data for specific neighborhoods within cities too. And that provided some interesting information. And New Haven and Hartford, like you just mentioned, the population in the downtown areas grew over the last decade, but some neighborhoods take Hartford, for example, in the Parkville section of Hartford, that lost about 18% of its population, according to what you guys found.”

Seaberry: “A lot of times, you can add just maybe one or two large housing complexes or take down one or two large housing complexes. And you’ll have pretty notable population shifts from that.”

