Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury announced it will reopen Sunday morning after being without power since Tuesday.

The park will reopen at 11 a.m.

Quassy's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Ron Gustafson said rides and the waterpark will be operational when reopening.

Park will be open Sunday, Aug. 9, as power has been restored following tropical storm Isaias. Thanks for your patience! Posted by Quassy Amusement Park on Saturday, August 8, 2020

