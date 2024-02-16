Quassy Amusement Park announces pavilion upgrades ahead of 116th Season

Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is gearing up for its 116th season announcing substantial renovations to its pavilion facilities without raising its prices for visitors.

The park's Fieldside Pavilion, a cornerstone of its history since its construction in 1937, is undergoing a comprehensive makeover. The renovation includes expanded event space, new restrooms, and structural improvements while preserving its original charm.

Eric Anderson, president of Quassy, emphasized the importance of preserving the park's legacy while meeting modern needs.

"Our decision to enhance the pavilion reflects our commitment to providing memorable experiences for families and groups," Anderson said. "We want to ensure that Quassy remains a place where cherished memories are made for generations to come."

Despite the rising costs associated with improvements, the park will not increase its prices for the upcoming season.

"We understand the financial challenges many families face today," Anderson added. "By keeping our prices consistent, we hope to make Quassy an inclusive destination where everyone can enjoy a day of fun without breaking the bank."

On April 27-28 and May 4-5, guests can partake in discounted ride wristbands by contributing with non-perishable items or home cleaning products during "Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need Weekend."

Quassy's waterpark will open its doors on May 25, followed by daily operations for both the amusement park and waterpark starting June 9.

For more information about Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, including operating hours and events, visit www.quassy.com.