Quassy Amusement Park co-owner grateful to have stolen carousel figurine returned

It was an unexpected reunion for workers at Quassy Amusement Park. A stolen carousel figurine taken from there 40 years ago has been recovered.

The owner said he was surprised to find it and is thankful to have it back.

“It was quite a significant part of my childhood and in my family's child, or upbringing through the park,” George Frantzis II, a co-owner of Quassy Amusement Park, said.

The carousel at Quassy tugs at the heartstrings for Frantzis. In particular are the figurines themselves, especially the sea monster or hippocampus which was his father’s most treasured piece.

“It's a hand-carved piece from 1898, 1904. It's a feature piece of the carousel, so it was a big deal,” he said.

While the current piece on the carousel is a close replica, Frantzis said the original figurine was stolen about 40 years ago.

“Obviously pretty gut-wrenching. And again, no different than your house being robbed,” he said.

That figurine was considered lost until last December when Frantzis was contacted by a broker for antique carousel figurines. He said the person had sold other figurines to them before and thought this one in Florida may be the stolen piece.

Quassy staff quickly made a deal and bought it back after they verified it.

“He didn't have to do that. He lost probably some decent money, not selling this on his own,” he said.

Frantzis said the figurine is currently being refurbished at a company in Plainville, which also made the replica.

“Talk about, you know, a full circle of generations,” he said.

Generations of visitors he hopes will be able to enjoy the beauty of the hippocampus.

Frantzis said they plan on displaying the piece for visitors to see and take pictures once it’s refurbished. He said he still has no idea how the original figurine went missing in the first place, but is glad to have it back.