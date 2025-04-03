Middlebury

Quassy Amusement Park reveals name of new coaster

QUASSY-AMUSEMENT-PARK-GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark has revealed the name of its newest spinning coaster.

It will be called Crazy 8.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The name was chosen during a public naming contest and Cassie Shaw was selected as the Grand Prize Winner.

Eric Anderson, president of Quassy Amusement Park, said in a statement that they received almost 400 entries for the Name the Ride Contest.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He said several contestants submitted Crazy 8 in various spellings, but Shaw’s was “written out just right.”

Each will be invited to join the official grand opening event in June.

Quassy said the new family coaster has a figure-eight track design “with cars that rotate as they glide along the course, delivering a dynamic ride experience for guests of all ages.”

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Judge dismisses gender bias suit by Yale professor who lost bid to be top pastor of famed Black church

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Cloudy day with some rain showers through mid-afternoon Thursday

Quassy is also debuting the Aladdin Wave Swinger, a swing ride imported from the Netherlands, this season.

The amusement park will open for the season on April 26.

It is located at 2132 Middlebury Road in Middlebury.

This article tagged under:

Middlebury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us