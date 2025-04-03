Quassy Amusement Park reveals name of new coaster

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark has revealed the name of its newest spinning coaster.

It will be called Crazy 8.

The name was chosen during a public naming contest and Cassie Shaw was selected as the Grand Prize Winner.

Eric Anderson, president of Quassy Amusement Park, said in a statement that they received almost 400 entries for the Name the Ride Contest.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He said several contestants submitted Crazy 8 in various spellings, but Shaw’s was “written out just right.”

Each will be invited to join the official grand opening event in June.

Quassy said the new family coaster has a figure-eight track design “with cars that rotate as they glide along the course, delivering a dynamic ride experience for guests of all ages.”

Quassy is also debuting the Aladdin Wave Swinger, a swing ride imported from the Netherlands, this season.

The amusement park will open for the season on April 26.

It is located at 2132 Middlebury Road in Middlebury.