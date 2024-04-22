Quassy Amusement Park will open this Saturday

Quassy Amusement Park announced that they are opening for the season this Saturday.

It's their 116th season and the amusement park is holding a two-weekend-long fundraiser.

Guests can get single-day tickets for $17 through May 5 when they bring a non-perishable item or home cleaning products. All donations will go to local food banks and Acts 4 Ministry, a local nonprofit that helps families in financial distress.

Without making a donation, tickets will cost $26.99.

"This annual fundraiser is one way we can give back and help those in our own backyard facing challenges and in need," President of Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark Eric Anderson said.

The amusement park will be open on weekends through May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On May 25, the waterpark will open on select dates.

Quassy will expand their hours Monday through Sunday for the summer season. You can learn more about the amusement park's schedule here.

Lake Compounce is also reopening for the season on Saturday.