Quassy Amusement Park to Open This Weekend

Spring is here and Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is opening this weekend.

The season is starting with two Neighbors In Need Weekends, on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2, and that means $10 wristbands with the donation of a food item or dog food or personal care item.

items accepted over the two weekends will include:

  • Non-perishable food for local food banks
  • Dog food or dog toys for Brass City Rescue
  • Personal care products/toiletries for Acts 4 Ministry

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, but the water park will not be open for this event.

For information on safety measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Lake Compounce plans to open early this year. Opening Day was moved up by three weeks to May 8.

in addition to amusement parks opening, several fairs and festivals are planned this year.

Your Guide to CT Fairs & Festivals: See When and Where They're Taking Place This Year

