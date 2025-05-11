An animal rescue operation uncovered at least 40 dogs crammed inside a single New York City apartment, many of whom "likely never touched grass," officials said last week.

The Animal Care Centers of NYC, assisted by the ASPCA, pulled 40 Belgian Malinois from what they called "filthy" and overcrowded conditions. The organizations believe many of the dogs had never been outside.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Some were discovered inside closets and cupboards or packed into tight spaces with no access to fresh air or sunlight," an announcement detailing the rescue read.

The dogs ranged from puppies to full-grown adults, they said. Medical and behavioral teams have been working with the animals since the rescue, many of which need extensive support.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

None of the dogs were immediate made available for adoption due to their conditions. The animal organizations said many of the dogs were "extremely fearful" and undersocialized.

"They've likely never touched grass, walked on a leash, or met a stranger," said Dr. Biana Tamimi, ACC's director of shelter medicine.

The sudden influx of dogs puts a strain on the resources of the Animal Care Centers of NYC already stretched to capacity.

"With our dog population now at near triple capacity in Queens alone, we are also in desperate need of placement for the additional 175 dogs already in care in Queens and the 165 dogs currently waiting for homes at our Manhattan and Staten Island Care Centers," Jessica Vacarro, ACC's director of placement, said in a statement.