Questions Persist After Plymouth Public School Employees Placed on Leave

There were few answers for parents in Plymouth Wednesday night as the school board addressed a controversy that has been swirling in the community.

For now the board chair says the district is limited in what it can say about three employees who were placed on leave. One has since resigned.

The chair says there are multiple state agencies conducting investigations, but it is unclear what they're investigating.

For now the board is asking parents to trust the process and that if anyone has done anything wrong the district will do everything it can to make sure they’re held accountable.