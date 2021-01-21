first alert weather

Quiet, Chilly Stretch of Weather to Continue

After some towns woke up to light snow yesterday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a fair and chilly day.

Today's highs will be in the upper 30s.

A slightly milder day will settle in tomorrow with temps nearing the lower 40s.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average for the rest of the week before really cool, blustery air moves in for the weekend.

Both days will be cold, but bright. Highs 25-32.

Aside from a few snow showers possible next Tuesday, there are still no big storms in the extended forecast!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

