Tropical storm Isaias roared into the state Tuesday afternoon with widespread tree and power line damage.

Winds gusted to more than 60 mph in many locations, a few towns came close to 70 mph! Hurricane force wind gusts are technically at 74 mph.

The weather for cleanup today looks good, but very warm. Highs will be between 85-90 in many locations, a bit cooler at the beaches.

A bit warm today, perhaps a good day for some shopping or head to the beach, but at least it will be quiet for crews to repair power and remove debris. #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/lg2MkIV60a pic.twitter.com/lY0DiNVdku — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 5, 2020

Get updates on the forecast anytime.