Quiet weather expected for the holiday weekend

By Darren Sweeney

No big storms are expected for the holiday weekend.

One system passing through the northeast this evening and tonight may bring a passing sprinkle or flurry, otherwise quiet weather is expected through Christmas.

Clouds will increase toward this evening and stick around for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will become milder toward the Christmas holiday. The average high for Christmas is 38 degrees. This year, highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

