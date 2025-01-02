New Haven

One seriously injured in New Haven crash

NBC Connecticut

One person has serious injuries after a crash in New Haven early Thursday morniing.

Fire officials said Engine 17 was responding to a different call when it came upon a one-car crash in the 900 block of Quinnipiac Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Crews extricated one person and that person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in serious condition, according to the fire department.

Photo courtesy of New Haven Fire Department.
