Quinnipiac grad ready to compete in wheelchair fencing at Paralympics

Quinnipiac alum Victoria Isaacson is excited to compete in wheelchair fencing at the Paralympics.

"It's been a goal, but also it's been a trust the process moment where I knew if I put in the work, I would get here," said Isaacson. "I was born with a genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome."

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or EDS comes with neurologic symptoms that led to declines in mobility and leg strength, along with heart issues for Isaacson.

"Going through all of this, I found a passion in fencing and then when I started having the issues with my leg, I was feeling very defeated," said Isaacson. "I was in the hospital. I came out of the hospital, I couldn't walk, I couldn't coordinate."

Even with Isaacson's physical limitations, she didn't have to give up the sport she loves.

"I think people should be able to follow their passions," said Paralympic fencing coach Eric Soyka, who has worked with Isaacson for years. "I think they should be able to pursue the things that they love."

Soyka suggested that Isaacson try wheelchair fencing.

"Switching over the wheelchair was like learning a whole new sport from scratch." said Isaacson.

Isaacson's journey to the Paralympics has taken on a larger purpose.

"We have been trying to build wheelchair fencing across the United States," said Isaacson. "We're a very small sport in the U.S. with maybe 20 people currently and it's growing."

Isaacson has put in the hours getting ready for Paris, while also balancing time coaching fencing and studying at Quinnipiac University, becoming a Doctor of Occupational Therapy.

"I believe wheelchair fencing is caterable to so many different disabilities, but also as an occupational therapist, having pursuits in sports is so important for quality of life."

More than a gold medal, Isaacson's mission is to help others and inspire.

"Making sure there aren't more people with my story is so, so important to me and I'm really proud of myself for being able to do the Paralympic path and be a doctor and work in this field," said Isaacson.

"If Tori could medal, my heart would just melt," said Soyka. "I would probably be in tears."

"Ultimately, I don't care how I place," said Isaacson. "I'm just going to put my best foot forward and enjoy the experience, knowing it's going to set me up better in the future."

Isaacson will compete in wheelchair fencing at the Paralympics starting on September 3rd.