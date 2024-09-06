Quinnipiac student arrested after bomb threat causes evacuations

A Quinnipiac University student has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media, which resulted in evacuations Wednesday.

University officials told NBC Connecticut that Carl Hanson Student Center was evacuated and people were asked to steer clear of the area.

In a message to students, officials said that the Regional Bomb Squad responded to campus for reports of a pipe bomb, but no bomb was found. The buildings have since been deemed safe.

A spokesperson for Quinnipiac said a student saw the bomb threat on social media and alerted authorities.

The student who made the threat, from Rochester, New York, has since been arrested. Police said he admitted to posting the bomb threat online.

He faces first-degree breach of peace charges and is set to appear in court on Sept. 20.

The school says it encourages students who see something to say something.